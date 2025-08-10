Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,037 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,483 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $5,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 222.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 271,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 187,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Baird R W raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.