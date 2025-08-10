Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,319 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $117.42 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

