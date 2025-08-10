Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 277,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 297.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of AFG opened at $129.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

