Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,299 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5,863.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $23.27 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $691.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.47 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.