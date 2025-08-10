Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $779,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $254,000.

Penguin Solutions stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Penguin Solutions ( NASDAQ:PENG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penguin Solutions news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,203.24. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,575,389.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,448 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

