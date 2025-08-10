Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $779,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $254,000.
Penguin Solutions Stock Performance
Penguin Solutions stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 2.02.
Insider Transactions at Penguin Solutions
In other Penguin Solutions news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,203.24. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,575,389.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,448 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PENG
Penguin Solutions Profile
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Penguin Solutions
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.