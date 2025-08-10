Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,332 Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 671.6% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 164,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 201.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 100,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,259,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 111,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.14. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile



Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

