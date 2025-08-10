72,126 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 804.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.