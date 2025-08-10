US Bancorp DE Has $955,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,368 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 678.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.9%

DKS opened at $211.04 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its 200 day moving average is $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $61,371,954.20. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,270. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773 in the last three months. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

