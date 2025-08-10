Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $8.21 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $460.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,276 shares in the company, valued at $418,350.24. This trade represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,606.74. The trade was a 54.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,520. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

