PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.66%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

