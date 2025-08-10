Blair William & Co. IL Buys 437 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OGE stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

