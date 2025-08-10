Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.5%

EXP stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day moving average is $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

