Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after buying an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 443,094 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,698,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,196,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,493,000 after buying an additional 188,402 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,839,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,888 shares of company stock worth $2,882,135. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $177.09 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.