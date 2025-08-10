New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $38.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,125.78. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,491 shares of company stock worth $3,298,955 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.