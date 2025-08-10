New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

