New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 15,443 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $957,045 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ALK opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

