Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $454.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 143.08%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

