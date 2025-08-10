New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $20,892,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.