Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.4% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cencora by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $285.46 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.79.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

