JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

