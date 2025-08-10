Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.89 Billion Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,404,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 370,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.99% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $1,892,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.