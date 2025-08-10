Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.80 Billion Holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,339,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Loews worth $1,801,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Loews by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.