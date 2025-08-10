Encompass More Asset Management Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 104,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,131,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.70. The firm has a market cap of $793.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

