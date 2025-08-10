Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 10,397 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 730.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 926,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,550,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 415,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 252,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $841,000.

Shares of RA opened at $13.14 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,069.0%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

