Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 710,837 Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,397,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 710,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,096,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,890,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 77.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.40 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.6148 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

