Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,027,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.26% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $2,183,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,175,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

