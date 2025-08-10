Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $203.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.27 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

