ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys Shares of 3,250 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,418.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 96,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,616,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $105.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.71%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

