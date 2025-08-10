Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

