Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,964,454 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,947,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,964,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $138,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 938.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

