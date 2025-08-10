Insider Selling: Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) SVP Sells $149,634.54 in Stock

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jill Twedt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of Boise Cascade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boise Cascade

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.