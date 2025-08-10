Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,453.10. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $511,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Quarry LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.