Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

