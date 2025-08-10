MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

