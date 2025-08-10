CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Sells $168,000.00 in Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,812.80. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

