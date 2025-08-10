Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.23 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.