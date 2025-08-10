Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 512,886 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,886 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Realty Income worth $133,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.62%.

Several research firms have commented on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

