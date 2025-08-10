Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.01. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

