Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.42 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBFree Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,324,000 after acquiring an additional 935,770 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,527,000 after acquiring an additional 639,402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547,894 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,186.4% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 400,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 369,316 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.33.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.