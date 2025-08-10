Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.42 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,324,000 after acquiring an additional 935,770 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,527,000 after acquiring an additional 639,402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547,894 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,186.4% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 400,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 369,316 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.33.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

