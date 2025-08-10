Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $16.77 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $377.35 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

