Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $276,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,410.45. The trade was a 37.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,752 shares of company stock worth $6,610,023 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.76 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.