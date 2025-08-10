Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.83 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $48,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

