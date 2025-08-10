Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 31,103 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $43,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2%

CBOE stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $252.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

