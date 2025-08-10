Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,797.52. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $3,603,300.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total value of $3,928,900.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $4,712,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total value of $5,251,000.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $370.34 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.89 and a 200-day moving average of $392.33.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

