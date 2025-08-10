Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.21% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a net margin of 3.23%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 150,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $719,645.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,359,642 shares in the company, valued at $950,945,492.34. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 739,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,194. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Playtika by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Playtika by 280.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Playtika by 15,890.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

