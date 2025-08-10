Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,435 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $125,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,067,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,163,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

