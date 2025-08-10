Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 81,516 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $117,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

