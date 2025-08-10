Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,042,000 after buying an additional 691,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,769,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4,053.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 53,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,824,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $54,030,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $948.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,037.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,028.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

