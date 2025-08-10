Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 18,591 Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,869,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,970,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,787,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,280,000 after acquiring an additional 654,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.42 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

