Headlands Technologies LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,218,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,517,000 after buying an additional 218,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KBR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,452,000 after buying an additional 130,535 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KBR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,621,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,922,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in KBR by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,997,000 after buying an additional 227,251 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.90 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

